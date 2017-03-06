Tyson Foods Dealing With Strain of Bird Flu at Chicken Breeding Facility | NBC 6 South Florida
Tyson Foods Dealing With Strain of Bird Flu at Chicken Breeding Facility

    AP

    A chicken breeding facility contracted by Tyson Foods in south-central Tennessee has been hit by a strain of bird flu.

    Right now, the company is working with officials to contain the virus by euthanizing nearly 74,000 chickens on the farm. The facility has been placed under quarantine along with 30 farms within a slightly over six mile radius of the site.

    Officials said the outbreak poses no risk to the food supply and no affected chickens entered the food chain. Tyson is the biggest chicken meat producer in the country.

