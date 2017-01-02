US Customs and Border Protection Outage Affects South Florida Travelers | NBC 6 South Florida
US Customs and Border Protection Outage Affects South Florida Travelers

    Carlos Rico
    Travelers wait in line at Miami International Airport during a nationwide U.S. Customs and Border Protection outage.

    A nationwide outage for Customs and Border Protection was affecting travelers at South Florida airports Monday evening.

    Travelers reported being stuck in long lines at both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

    An official for MIA said passengers on more than 30 international flights that arrived after 6 p.m. were affected by the outage.

    One traveler at MIA, Carlos Rico, told NBC 6 that two people passed out while waiting in line.

    Airport officials said they were working to restore the service.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

