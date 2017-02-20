Video Shows Break-in at Flagami Home | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Video Shows Break-in at Flagami Home

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 6 exclusively obtained surveillance video of a man burglarizing a home and video of crime scene investigators dusted for prints at a home in Flagami. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Miami Police are investigating three burglaries in a Flagami neighborhood.

    One of the victims, Coralia Cespedes, is pleading with the public to help catch the person responsible.

    NBC 6 exclusively obtained surveillance video showing a bold burglar breaking into Cespedes’ home.

    “We saw him. He opened the door,” Cespedes said.

    She says the thief broke one door and went into her room and stole $2,000 and a watch.

    Cespedes said two of her neighbors were also burglarized.

    NBC 6 was exclusively inside the house as Miami Police crime scene investigators dusted for prints. Cespedes is worried the suspect could come back. She worries for her kids’ safety.

    “We want that guy to get arrested,” said Cespedes.

    Published 51 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices