Video Shows Kids on Golf Cart Joyride at Everglades High

Miramar Police are searching for a group of juveniles seen on surveillance video going on a golf cart joyride at Everglades High School.

Mischiefs Go on Golf Cart Joyride at Everglades High School

Miramar Police are searching for a group of mischiefs who broke into Everglades High School to go on a wild joyride.

Surveillance video released Thursday shows what appears to be eight to nine teen boys entering the building.

Investigative Married Mother Dies After Cosmetic Surgery in Miami

They are seen getting on a golf cart and riding around the campus. Footage shows one of the boys riding on top of the golf cart as another boy drives it.

At one point, one of the boys fall off. The joyride comes to a crashing halt when the boys slam into a cement wall. One of the boys falls again upon impact.

The crash caused extensive damage to the golf cart.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to please call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.