Where to Celebrate on NYE in South Florida

South Florida will host free fireworks shows and celebrations that's perfect for the whole family.

Don't have plans yet to ring 2017? Here is a list of events happening in Miami-Dade and Broward counties where you can celebrate New Year's Eve.

Miami-Dade County:

Pitbull's New Year's Revolution

International music star and South Florida native Pitbull will help ring in 2017. The annual Pitbull New Year’s Eve Revolution will be held at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami from 8 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Miami's Big Orange NYE Countdown

Mayor Tomas Regalado will officially lead the traditional 6 p.m. launch of Miami’s New Year’s countdown. That's when The Big Orange will begin its ascent to the top of the InterContinental Hotel. At midnight, the Big Orange will reach the top before a 13-minute fireworks display. The festivities end at 12:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Miami Beach New Year's Eve Celebration

The City of Miami Beach shuts down Ocean Drive to vehicular traffic to ring in the new year. There will be a fireworks display at midnight. Ocean Drive will be closed from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Monday at 7 a.m.

Wynwood NYE 2017

The hipster neighborhood will hold a free New Year's eve celebration. There will be live entertainment, a live countdown confetti shower, champagne toast and food trucks. The event goes down at 2250 NW 2nd Avenue.

Fontainebleau Hotel

Pop singer Justin Bieber headlines a poolside New Year's Eve party at the Fontainebleau Hotel. The event starts at 9 p.m. General admission tickets start at $500.

Coconut Grove

The King Mango Strut parade will take place 2-5 p.m. The event kicks off at Commodore Plaza and continuing along Main Highway and Grand Avenue. Admission is free.

Miami Children's Museum

The MCM holds a Noon Year’s Eve Special to allow families to ring in the new year a few hours early with a balloon drop. The event will be held from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Be sure to arrive by 11:30 a.m. for the balloon drop.

Broward County:

Fort Lauderdale's Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown

The City of Fort Lauderdale is hosting a New Year's Eve Celebration from 3:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. The free event is being held along Southwest 2nd Street and 5th Avenue. Family activities will be held from 3:30-8:30 p.m. A kids countdown is scheduled for 7 p.m. Live entertainment begins at 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. The midnight countdown will be marked by an illuminated anchor that'll descend from 100 feet above the main stage and fireworks.

Margaritaville Resort

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort’s rings in the new year with a special five-course menu. The dinner is $175 per person. There will be live entertainment and a champagne toast at midnight. There are two seating options – the first will be an à la carte seating at 6 p.m. and the second will be the prix fixe menu seating from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Xtreme Action Park

The Park will host a Neon New Year’s Eve Party starting at 9 p.m. There will be two large projection screens in the park broadcasting a live feed of the New York City ball drop in Times Square along with a free champagne toast. Tickets to the party are $20.17 per person. Xtreme Action Park Arena Roller Skating Rink is located on 5300 Powerline Road in Fort Lauderdale.