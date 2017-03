The World Baseball Classic is set to kick off at Marlins Park in Miami Thursday.

Miami will be hosting the first round of Pool C, which includes the United States, Canada, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

Canada will take on the Dominican Republic in the first game, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Perhaps the most anticipated match will see Team USA take on the DR Saturday night. The game has already sold out.

