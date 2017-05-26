World Out Games Miami in Limbo

The World Out Games is scheduled to take place in Miami Beach starting Friday through June 4th. However, NBC 6 has just learned at least a portion of the events could be canceled.

As of 11 a.m. Friday , the sports registration desk was shut down for athletes when it was scheduled to be open.

Miami 'Joker' Accused of Pointing Loaded Gun at Cars

A Miami man whose green hair and tattoos bear a striking resemblance to the Joker character from "The Dark Knight" was arrested after police said he was pointing a loaded gun at passing cars. (Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017)

A spokesperson for the games tells NBC 6 organizers are working behind the scenes right now “doing every attempt to make it happen.”

Organizers said no decision has been made to cancel any events. However if some of the events are cancelled, athletes and participants will be notified first, along with partners of the games.

Athletes and visitors are flying in from all over the world to participate in the events. Those events include an opening ceremony on Saturday night at the Fillmore Miami Beach and a closing ceremony at the National Hotel on June 4th.

As soon as we learn new information we will let you know.



