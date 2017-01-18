Harambe's Grandmother Dies at Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami has announced the death its nearly 50 year old matriarch gorilla, Josephine.

Zoo officials said the gorilla had been suffering terminal health issues, and was "humanely euthanized" Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the gorilla could hardly move Wednesday morning as a result from her ailing condition.

Josephine’s death comes less than a month after the zoo lost Binta, the first chimpanzee born at the zoo, to a blood clot.

The matriarch gave birth to Moja, the first gorilla born at Zoo Miami.

Moja was eventually moved to Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas and fathered several offspring, most notably Harambe, the silverback gorilla killed at Cincinnati Zoo last year after a child fell into an enclosure.