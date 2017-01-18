Harambe's Grandmother Dies at Zoo Miami | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Harambe's Grandmother Dies at Zoo Miami

Josephine gave birth to Moja, who fathered the late Harambe

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Zoo MIami

    Zoo Miami has announced the death its nearly 50 year old matriarch gorilla, Josephine.

    Zoo officials said the gorilla had been suffering terminal health issues, and was "humanely euthanized" Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the gorilla could hardly move Wednesday morning as a result from her ailing condition.

    Josephine’s death comes less than a month after the zoo lost Binta, the first chimpanzee born at the zoo, to a blood clot.

    The matriarch gave birth to Moja, the first gorilla born at Zoo Miami.

    Moja was eventually moved to Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas and fathered several offspring, most notably Harambe, the silverback gorilla killed at Cincinnati Zoo last year after a child fell into an enclosure. 

    Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices