Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, has come under FBI scrutiny in the Russia investigation, multiple U.S. officials told NBC News.

If President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, appears before the Congressional committees probing alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election, he is expected to be asked about a very expensive piece of New York City real estate, NBC News reported.

Kushner may be asked whether he tried to set up a secret way of communicating with the Russians, a back channel, to find some one there to buy the 41-story tower at 666 Fifth Ave. from his family, two Congressional sources with direct knowledge of the investigation confirmed.

The Kushner real estate firm bought the building in January 2007 for $1.8 billion, then a record for a Manhattan building. But Kushner Companies has reportedly been bleeding money ever since.

A Kushner Companies spokesman declined to comment when NBC News reached out to ask whether the purpose of a reported back channel to Moscow Kushner sought was to find investors for 666 Fifth Ave.

