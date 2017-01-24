It's not always a bad thing when cops crash a party, especially this 4-year-old Florida boy's police-themed birthday party.

Brody, a huge fan of men and women in blue, was shocked when several Clearwater police officers surprised him at his birthday party at a local bowling alley.

In a video posted on Facebook, Brody is seen running toward the officers, as one lifted him up in the air.

Sgt. Tom Rodgers, Officer Justin Murray, Officer Scott Penna, and Officer Tomislav Marjanovic presented Brody with a special birthday gift – a black, white and blue American flag that they all signed. The flag is a recently popularized symbol of the #BlueLivesMatter movement.

Brody and the rest of the young partygoers then went outside to check out the officers' police cars. They took turn sitting behind the stirring wheel and turning on the siren.

"It was impossible to tell who had the most fun – Brody or the officers who stopped by to visit," the police department said in a Facebook post.