Man Pulled from NYC Flight After 'Chasing Down' Ivanka Trump

JetBlue said a group of travelers were pulled off a flight at John F. Kennedy Airport after at least one of them harangued the daughter and son-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump.

The airline said staffers re-accommodated a party of passengers after the exchange Thursday morning at the terminal.

One of the passengers, Hunter College professor Matthew Lasner said in a tweet that his husband went to "harass" Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner as they boarded a JetBlue flight.

In a second tweet, Lasner said that that his husband "expressed displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard and they kicked us off the plane."

He also tweeted a photo of what appeared to be the president-elect's daughter sitting on the plane.

Lasner later deleted the tweets.

A representative for Ivanka Trump declined to comment on the exchange. A spokesperson said she and Kushner were on a flight to San Francisco en route to Hawaii at the time.