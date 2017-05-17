Jury Acquits Tulsa Cop in Shooting Death of Terence Crutcher

A jury on Wednesday acquitted the white Tulsa, Oklahoma, police officer who was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed black man last year, NBC News reported.
Officer Betty Shelby fatally shot Terence Crutcher in Sept. 2016 during an encounter that began with a stalled vehicle in the road.
Shelby's attorney, who had called attention to the fact that Crutcher was on hallucinogenic drugs during the encounter, said the officer is "elated" by the jury's decision.
Crutcher's family, who had stressed that he had his hands up and was not aggressive in the encounter, expressed disappointment after the verdict.
Published 2 hours ago