Jury Acquits Tulsa Cop in Shooting Death of Terence Crutcher

In this file photo made from a Sept. 16, 2016 police video, Terence Crutcher, white shirt, with his arms up is pursued by police officers moments before he was shot and killed by one of the officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby (Inset), turned herself in early Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, hours after prosecutors charged her with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Crutcher.

A jury on Wednesday acquitted the white Tulsa, Oklahoma, police officer who was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed black man last year, NBC News reported.

Officer Betty Shelby fatally shot Terence Crutcher in Sept. 2016 during an encounter that began with a stalled vehicle in the road.

Thief Steals Nearly 700 Parking Meters

Nearly 700 parking meters have been stolen from downtown Stockton, California, over the past year. "We don't understand why they're down here because they're not making that much money," Stockton police Officer Joe Silva said. The city said each meter theft costs them $800, including lost revenue and installation fees. (Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017)

Shelby's attorney, who had called attention to the fact that Crutcher was on hallucinogenic drugs during the encounter, said the officer is "elated" by the jury's decision.

Crutcher's family, who had stressed that he had his hands up and was not aggressive in the encounter, expressed disappointment after the verdict.