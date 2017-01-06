The public report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election will be released Friday, a senior congressional staffer told NBC News.

The staffer, who has been briefed on the classified report, said the report will show Russian efforts to elect Donald Trump.

“What you will see is that there were evolving goals over time. At the end, they were trying to elect Trump,” the staffer said.

The news comes as the nation's top intelligence officials prepare to make their most detailed and persuasive case yet to President-elect Donald Trump that Russia interfered in this year's U.S. political process.

The officials — Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey — are preparing to point to multiple motives for Moscow's alleged meddling as they brief Trump on their classified report Friday in New York. President Barack Obama received a briefing on Thursday, and a declassified version of the report will be released on Friday, perhaps as soon as by the conclusion of Trump's meeting, a senior congressional staffer told NBC News.

Trump, for his part, in an interview with The New York Times on Friday, called the attention given to Russian hacking a "political witch hunt."

"China, relatively recently, hacked 20 million government names," he said about a computer breach at the Office of Personnel Management in 2014 and 2015. "How come nobody even talks about that?"

He also signaled on Twitter that as president he would aggressively investigate leaks to the press from intelligence agencies.

"I am asking the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it," Trump tweeted Friday afternoon.