Cubs Fan Dies After Falling Over Railing at Wrigley Field

An Illinois man who fell over a railing at Wrigley Field Tuesday, hitting his head, died a day later at the hospital, authorities said.

Richard E. Garrity, of Wheaton, was pronounced dead at 3:33 p.m. at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The 48-year-old attended the Chicago Cubs game against the Cincinnati Reds with his wife and colleagues Tuesday night, according to his father, Richard Garrity Sr, the Chicago Tribune reported. Police said Garrity was leaving the ballpark when he fell over the railing at about 11 p.m. and suffered head trauma.

"The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time," the statement read.

His father told the Tribune Garrity was a lifelong Cubs fan.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.