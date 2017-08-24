Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national emergency and called it "a serious problem the likes of which we have never had."

But so far, Trump hasn’t formally signed such a declaration to sent to Congress, NBC News reported.

The millions of dollars the executive branch could direct towards expanding treatment facilities — or supplying police officers with the anti-overdose remedy naloxone — aren’t moving because Trump yet to take official action.

A White House spokesperson would not comment on when Trump plans to get around to it.

