'Nobody Will Be Worse Off' Under GOP Health Plan: HHS' Price | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

'Nobody Will Be Worse Off' Under GOP Health Plan: HHS' Price

"There's cost that needs to come down, and we believe we're going to be able to do that through this system," he said

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Drew Angerer/Getty Images
    Tom Price, Secretary of Health and Human Services, at Trump Tower on November 16, 2016.

    No one will be adversely affected by the Republicans' new health care bill once its enacted, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, NBC News reported.

    "I firmly believe that nobody will be worse off financially in the process that we're going through," Price insisted when pressed by NBC's Chuck Todd during Sunday's "Meet The Press." "They'll have choices that they can select the kind of coverage that they want for themselves and for their family, not the government forces them to buy."

    "There's cost that needs to come down, and we believe we're going to be able to do that through this system," he added. "There's coverage that's going to go up."

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 5 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices