The President Is Not Under Investigation: Trump Attorney

President Donald Trump’s lawyer adamantly denied on Sunday that the president is under investigation, despite the president’s tweets this week referring to one as a "witch hunt," NBC News reported.

"Let me be clear here," said Jay Sekulow, a member of the president’s legal team, on NBC's "Meet The Press." "The president is not and has not been under investigation for obstruction."

On Friday morning, President Trump sent a tweet that seemed to confirm that he was under scrutiny, writing, "I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt."

"The tweet from the president was in response to the five anonymous sources purportedly leaking info to the Washington Post," Sekulow said, referring to the Post’s report this week that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the election, now also includes a look at whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

