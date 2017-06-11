Ex-NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Arrested in New York: Police

Sebastian Telfair, who went to Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, landed in jail. Ida Siegal reports.

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair was arrested early Sunday in Brooklyn on gun possession-related charges, police told NBC 4 New York.

Telfair, 32, and another man, Jami Thomas, 18, were found with three loaded firearms, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition and a bullet-resistant vest, police said. Two bags of marijuana and a burning marijuana cigarette were also allegedly found in the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup with Florida plates.

They were parked illegally on the median on Atlantic Avenue near Classon Street, said police.

As officers approached, they started to drive off, according to the source. Police who pulled them over smelled marijuana and saw a lit "blunt" on the dashboard, police said.

Telfair and Thomas were at the police precinct Sunday afternoon. It wasn't clear whether they had attorneys.

Photo credit: NYPD

Telfair, a Brooklyn native, was a standout high school player at Abraham Lincoln High School and bypassed college to become a first-round draft pick in 2004. He played for the Portland Trail Blazers and many other teams before finishing his career in China in 2014.

He is a cousin of former Knicks star Stephon Marbury.

Telfair and a friend were arrested in 2007 on a gun charge after a traffic stop. He was stopped for speeding on the Bronx River Parkway, then found to be driving with a suspended license. Police found a .45 caliber handgun under the passenger seat. Both Telfair and his friend said they didn't know how the gun got there.

Telfair pleaded guilty in 2008 to criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to three years of probation. The NBA suspended him for three games.

He is expected to be arraigned Sunday night, the Brooklyn District Attorney's office said.