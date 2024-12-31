Crime and Courts

Bail to be decided for Alexander brother accused of sex trafficking

Alon Alexander, 37, appeared in court Monday, facing federal sex trafficking and gang rape charges.

After hours of presentation and closing arguments in a pre-trial detention hearing Monday, a judge determined the bail of one of the brothers accused of raping multiple women will be decided on Friday.

His attorney, Howard Shrebnik, offered the judge "anything he wants" to satisfy the bond, even a private security company to guarantee and monitor house arrest.

The government, however, said Alexander is a flight risk based on his ties with Israel because of his parents and relatives who live there.

His twin brother, Oren Alexander, also faces charges. Another brother, Tal Alexander, is also charged in what federal officials call a longtime sex trafficking scheme.

