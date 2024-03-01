The Calle Ocho Music Festival returns to Little Havana on Sunday, March 10 along SW 8th Street from SW 12th to SW 27th Avenue.

A marquee event of the Kiwanis of Little Havana's Carnaval Miami festivities, Calle Ocho Music Festival draws thousands of people. Covering 15 street blocks of Little Havana, the event is filled with musical stages, international food, sampling sites, folkloric dances and entertainment for families and friends to enjoy.

Join NBC6 and Telemundo 51 at our stage located on SW 8th Street and 22nd Avenue where we'll have live performances from Kitty, Pablo Alejandro, D.J. Danny Castro, Don Moña, La Diamante, Melina Almodóvar, El Yonki, El Micha, Osmani García and the Kings of Carnaval, Gente de Zona. You can also stop by our booth for some free merch, while supplies last.

Entrance to the event and live performances are free. Event opens at 11am and runs through 7pm. For more information click here.