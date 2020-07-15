NBC 6 ‘Helping Hands' Featured On RTDNA

NBC 6’s Helping Hands series has been featured on RTDNA, a nonprofit organization that shares powerful stories from journalists all over the country.

The digital news association, which is devoted to promoting and protecting journalism, took a deeper look at the series through the lens of NBC 6 Reporter Stephanie Bertini. Bertini hosts the Helping Hands segment every Tuesday night on NBC 6.

The series sheds light on the organizations and people who have donated food, money and resources to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. In her piece for RTDNA, Bertini explains how the series grew, what the reception has been like, and how Helping Hands is changing the South Florida community.

Helping Hands airs every Tuesday on NBC 6 at 11 p.m. For more stories about the people and organizations working to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.



