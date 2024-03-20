NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants 2024: what is it and who's eligible?

NBC6 and Telemundo 51 are, once again, teaming up to make a positive impact in our community through the 2024 Local Impact Grants.

This marks the seventh year and stems from a grant challenge by Comcast NBCUniversal.

Local Impact Grants awards unrestricted funding to local non-profit organizations that are making a difference by tackling everyday problems.

A total of $225,000 was awarded in 2023. And in 2024, NBC6 and T51 will be giving over $227,000 to eligible non-profits.

Miami Diaper Bank was one of the recipients last year. It’s a safety net program that provides diaper assistance for low-income families with children under the age of five.

Miami Diaper Bank, Inc. receives $30,000 grant.

Since there are no government-assistance programs that provide this basic essential, it’s Executive Director expressed her gratitude for a $30,000 grant.

“The diaper bank operates on three different pillars. The main way that we serve families is through partner organizations, like local nonprofit agencies," Gabriela Rojas explained. "We also have pop-up drive-thru distributions that we do on a monthly basis, and our brand new mobile diaper pantry that is actually being featured, or expanded, thanks to the NBC grant."

Organizations that apply must have local programing in one of the three grant categories:

Youth and Education Empowerment - In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship. Examples include: academic enrichment programs, youth development programs, Science, Tech, Engineering, Art or Math programs/camps. These are programs that serve mostly people under 24 years of age.

Next Generation Storytellers - Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent and youth voices from underrepresented communities to explore careers in arts, news, sports and entertainment. Examples include: arts education, filmmaking training, or storytelling programs.

Community Engagement - Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities. Examples include: citizen engagement programs, volunteering events, campaigns responding to community members’ needs (e.g. food insecurity, health services).

You can learn more about the program's eligibility requirements here.

The applications are open must be received by April 19.