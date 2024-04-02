Enjoy a Taste of Spain at Seville Fair in Miami

The Seville Fair in Miami returns to Key Biscayne on Saturday, April 6. This event recreates one of the most recognized traditions of Spain in our city, combining gastronomy, wines, and typical Spanish products accompanied by an entertainment program that includes a lot of FLAMENCO.

After the success of previous years, more than 1800 attendees are expected, in addition to the large variety of exhibitors who will be on hand.

The event will be held at 160 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne and runs from 5pm to midnight. To learn more and for tickets click here.