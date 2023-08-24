NBC 6 & Telemundo 51 announce eight local nonprofits will receive $225,000 in unrestricted grants

NBC 6, Telemundo 51 and Comcast NBCUniversal announced that eight local nonprofits will receive a total of $225,000 in unrestricted “NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants”.

Nationally, Comcast NBCUniversal and NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal that includes NBC/Telemundo owned stations, announced that 81 nonprofits will receive a combined total of $2.475 million in unrestricted grants to support nonprofit organizations that are helping to improve their local communities with unique and innovative programming in three grant categories including Next Generation Storytellers, Youth Education & Empowerment, and Community Engagement.

The winners include nonprofits that serve individuals in the New York, Southern California, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Boston, Hartford, CT, Washington, D.C., South Florida, San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego DMAs. For a full list of grant winners, please click here.

South Florida's 2023 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants recipients:

Project Yes, Inc. $50,000 - Youth Education and Empowerment

Mission - To prevent suicide and ensure the healthy development of all youth through powerful communication and education on gender and orientation.

Serving With Grace, Inc. $35,000 - Youth Education and Empowerment

Mission - To provide goods and services to underprivileged children and families in need and to help rebuild the lives of children, families and individuals who are experiencing economic challenges by providing essential items, household goods and clothing.

Eatwell Exchange, Inc. $30,000 - Youth Education and Empowerment

Mission - To decrease rates of preventable morbidity and mortality by modifying dietary practices in low socio-economic areas while still maintaining their culture.

Miami Diaper Bank, Inc. $30,000 - Community Engagement

Mission - To collect and distribute free diapers to homeless and low-income families across South Florida. Since they were founded in 2013 (by a middle school student) Miami Diaper Bank has donated over 6,500,000 diapers and counting!

Children's Voice Chorus, Inc. $20,000 - Youth Education and Empowerment

Mission - To empower diverse young people in Miami with artistic and life skills through experiences in vocal music.

Curley's House of Style, Inc. $20,000 - Community Engagement

Mission - To improve and empower the quality of life for very low, low to moderate income individuals, families, the elderly, at-risk youth, the abused, the homeless, veterans and HIV/AIDS patients who are experiencing serious food insecurities by supplying them with bulk food products on a monthly basis. Curley's also provides clothing, healthy nutritional information and information pertinent to daily life situations and challenges.

South Florida After-School All-Stars, Inc. $20,000 - Youth Education and Empowerment

Mission - To provide comprehensive after-school programs that keep students safe and help them succeed in school and in life.

Students Care, Inc. $20,000 - Community Engagement

Mission - To connect undergraduate healthcare students nationwide with hospitalized children, isolated seniors, and their families, to provide fun, friendship and support.

NBCUniversal's Local Impact Grants was previously known as Project Innovation.