Local Classrooms Need Your Help as NBC 6 & Telemundo 51's ‘Supporting Our Schools' Returns

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51's "Supporting Our Schools" campaign with DonorsChoose is back for the 2022/2023 school year.

Help us make sure that no classroom goes without the supplies they need, so that students succeed, and teachers aren’t struggling to fill the gap.

That’s where YOU come in.

Our DonorsChoose giving page is active all year long, but we want to give the campaign an extra push from Sept. 23 through Oct. 9.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We are asking for your help to fulfill a local classroom’s wishes by making a donation to fund a project.

Go to the NBC 6 & Telemundo 51 DonorsChoose Giving Page and find a project that inspires you or impacts a school in your neighborhood. You choose which classrooms and projects you want to donate to.

To get started, follow the instructions below. You’ll feel great about helping students and teachers who really need your support.

How to Donate

There are two ways to give. The first way is to hand-pick a project on the giving page to support. To do this:

Go to the NBC 6 & Telemundo 51 DonorsChoose Giving Page by clicking here and then click the "Project requests" tab. Scroll through our list of classroom projects across Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties and select a project that interests you. Read the project page to learn more about the teacher and students and a full breakdown of where your money is going. If you would like to donate, go to the “Give to this Classroom” box in the upper right-hand corner. Enter the dollar amount of your choice and click "OK." Follow the "Complete your donation" prompts. Choose your payment method and enter your information. Confirm your payment by clicking "Place my donation." Once a project is fully funded, DonorsChoose.org will facilitate the purchasing and delivery of the project materials.

The second way to give is through the giving page. DonorsChoose will automatically choose a project for you. To do this:

Go to the NBC 6 & Telemundo 51 DonorsChoose Giving Page by clicking here. Enter the $ amount of your choice in the blue "Give" box in the upper left corner. Click "Give" Follow the "Complete your donation" prompts. Choose your payment method and enter your information. Confirm your payment by clicking "Place my donation."

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 thank you in advance for helping to make our "Supporting Our Schools" campaign a success.