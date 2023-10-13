Supporting Our Schools 2023: How to donate to local teachers or submit a project to be funded

Every school year, teachers in South Florida face the challenge of getting the materials they need for their students to succeed, often using their own money to buy them.

From October 16 through October 27, we will be highlighting local projects on-air and online from DonorsChoose.org.

DonorsChoose is a platform where teachers can submit project requests for the opportunity to have them funded by the community. Requests can include school supplies, tech, food, hygiene essentials, or any items selected by teachers to help meet their students’ needs.

There are hundreds of South Florida teacher projects listed on DonorsChoose. We can only highlight a small number of them, but you can also search for a school, teacher or project of your choosing.

Featured Projects:

Brentwood Elementary School, Miami Gardens

Ms. Agustin

Books for diverse classroom library grades 3-5

West Hollywood Elementary School, Hollywood

Ms. Rubi

Lab coats for science experiments grades 3-5

Stanley Switlik Elementary School, Marathon

Ms. Hendrix

Classroom refrigerator to store snacks and ingredients for foods she and her students will prepare grades Pre-K- 4

Somerset Preparatory Academy, Homestead

Mrs. Rivera

Desk and writing materials for writing center grade 2

South Hialeah Elementary School, Hialeah

Mrs. Shillingford

New document camera to visualize mathematics and science concepts grade 1

Jesse J McCrary Elementary School, Miami/Little River

Ms. Carter

Flexible seating to encourage awareness and focus and art supplies to express creativity grades 3-5

Gerald Adams Elementary School, Key West

Ms. Madok

Basic supplies for Science/STEM labs to record real world date grades Pre-K- 2

Sea Castle Elementary School, Miramar

Ms. Yanes

Class sets of Just Write and Scholastic News magazines to improve writing, reading and comprehension grades 3-5

Challenger Elementary School, Tamarac

Ms. Montalbano

Comfortable and adaptable flex seating to enhance focus and concentration grades 3-5

Citrus Grove Elementary School, Miami

Mrs. Janie Garcia

New educational games to replace the moisture damaged ones in the school's media center grades Pre-K- 5