Together we are stronger.

Informational Coalition of Hospitals in South Florida seeks to raise awareness about the prevention and fight against coronavirus in our community.

With your help, we'll get through this. We all need to take these steps:

Wash your hands frequently
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds – especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Always wear a mask
The CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Helping Hands: Local Union Helps Feed Hospitality Workers During Pandemic

Veteran Thanks Wife, Broward North Staff For Helping Him Recover From COVID

Practice social distancing
Stay home as much as you can. If you must leave your home, the CDC recommends staying at least six feet from people who are not from your household, in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

For more information on what you can do to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from COVID-19, see the CDC's prevention tips. Remember, prevention saves lives.

Know where to go to get care if you’re feeling sick?
For mild symptoms, see a doctor online.
For moderate symptoms, visit an urgent care.
For severe symptoms, call 911 or go to your closest ER.

We can't do it alone. With your help, we’ll get through this.
For more information and resources please visit CaringForSouthFlorida.org

