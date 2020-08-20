Together we are stronger.

With your help, we'll get through this. We all need to take these steps:

Wash your hands frequently

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds – especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Always wear a mask

The CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Practice social distancing

Stay home as much as you can. If you must leave your home, the CDC recommends staying at least six feet from people who are not from your household, in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

For more information on what you can do to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from COVID-19, see the CDC's prevention tips. Remember, prevention saves lives.

Know where to go to get care if you’re feeling sick?

For mild symptoms, see a doctor online.

For moderate symptoms, visit an urgent care.

For severe symptoms, call 911 or go to your closest ER.

For more information and resources please visit CaringForSouthFlorida.org