Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wins reelection

Daniella Levine Cava will serve another four years as Miami-Dade County's mayor.

Levine Cava was elected for another term Tuesday in Florida's Primary Election and exceeded the threshold needed to win the race. She received 60% of the vote with 32% of precincts reporting.

"I knew that we would be unstoppable, and unstoppable we were," Levine Cava said to a cheering crowd at a joint watch party with Miami-Dade Sheriff candidate James Reyes.

WE DID IT! I am humbled & honored to have earned the trust of our residents to serve another four years as your Mayor. Together, we achieved a decisive victory, proving that when we unite for progress, we are unstoppable. Let’s celebrate tonight—tomorrow, we continue the work. pic.twitter.com/Rs5syn3NmE — Daniella Levine Cava (@LevineCava) August 21, 2024

In her reelection campaign, Levine Cava insisted she can continue to build on what she calls tremendous progress over the last four years.

​​“I am truly humbled and honored by the vote of confidence, and the trust the voters placed in me to serve another four years as your Mayor," Levine Cava said in a statement. "Through the hard work, unwavering commitment, long hours and hot days, we marked a decisive win, despite facing six opponents who attacked us, lied about our progress and the incredible work we have done."

Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid fell second to Levine Cava with 22%, and strictly-Spanish-speaking influencer Alex Otaola received 12%.

