Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wins reelection

Levine Cava exceeded the threshold needed to win the race, receiving 60% of the vote

By NBC6

Daniella Levine Cava will serve another four years as Miami-Dade County's mayor.

Levine Cava was elected for another term Tuesday in Florida's Primary Election and exceeded the threshold needed to win the race. She received 60% of the vote with 32% of precincts reporting.

"I knew that we would be unstoppable, and unstoppable we were," Levine Cava said to a cheering crowd at a joint watch party with Miami-Dade Sheriff candidate James Reyes.

In her reelection campaign, Levine Cava insisted she can continue to build on what she calls tremendous progress over the last four years.

​​“I am truly humbled and honored by the vote of confidence, and the trust the voters placed in me to serve another four years as your Mayor," Levine Cava said in a statement. "Through the hard work, unwavering commitment, long hours and hot days, we marked a decisive win, despite facing six opponents who attacked us, lied about our progress and the incredible work we have done."

Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid fell second to Levine Cava with 22%, and strictly-Spanish-speaking influencer Alex Otaola received 12%.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava cast her vote Tuesday as she seeks reelection, while challengers Alex Otaola and Manny Cid made their last arguments for why they should replace her.

