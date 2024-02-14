Black-owned co-working space in Miami Gardens supports small businesses

Small businesses, remote workers and local employees have a new place to work, thanks to Miami Gardens-based Co-Space, which opened in May under the leadership of Joy St. Clair.

Growing up in Liberty City, St. Clair said that her mother was intentional about supporting Black-owned businesses, which often brought her to Miami Gardens as a child. Now, she's continuing that intentional effort by providing a space for collaboration, focus, networking and entrepreneurship.

"During the pandemic, I was one of the many people who became remote workers. As a cancer survivor and a person who was pregnant at the moment, it was very important to be home and be safe," St. Clair told NBC6. "There'd be times where I'm working all day and I didn't realize my stop time had come, or there'd be times where it's the middle of the day and I'm doing dishes, and I forgot I had a meeting 10 minutes ago. So, I knew I wanted to separate work and home."

In February of 2023, St. Clair came up with the idea for Co-Space, a shared office space that also offers a private room for meetings or podcasts.

"I was originally driving to Brickell or to Miami to commute, and then, once this space opened, it was just so convenient for me," Eat Well Exchange co-founder and registered dietician Ashley Carter said. "I feel like I'm an introvert at times, but I feel like Co-Space creates this environment where I can choose to talk to people that come in to work, without feeling the pressure of having to network."

Carter, whose nonprofit uses nutrition education to address health disparities, said that she also uses Co-Space as a location for meetings.

"You can be in your community," St. Clair said. "You can be around people who are like-minded and who resemble you an respect you, and still get work done, and be in a cozy but creative and productive space."

Located off of Unity Boulevard in the Shoppes at the Gardens, Co-Space features several different work tables, a lounge area, snacks and coffee, a content creation space, and a private meeting room with podcast equipment. The location can also be rented out for events.

"I made sure that I started off with just what I needed to get the vision created, and as I began to get memberships and events that were booked, then I began to slowly add more of the nicer amenities," St. Clair said. "When my first couple of members walked in here, we had the paintings, we had some tables, good music and a vibe, and then that was enough to keep us afloat until we were able to keep adding and adding, and as our membership grows, I continue to do that."

One of the walls of Co-Space is nearly covered with art from St. Clair's personal collection. But since then, members have started to give back to the business that gave so much to them. For example, the space has locally made candle burning up front, curated by one of the co-workers who frequents Co-Space. There is also a shelf full of art, highlighting the work of local Black artists, which can be displayed and purchased.

"I love coming here because it is quiet and you get to really focus. It gives me the idea that I'm going to work, but I'm actually working for myself," The Official Glue founder and CEO Tollisha Joseph said. "It's so rewarding and comforting to know that you can come and have someone else that it experiencing the same experience that you're having as a small business owner, going through the troubles that you might be having."

Co-Space offers monthly memberships, as well as day passes for those looking to come and go as needed.

"We started off as just an open space for you to come and work and have meetings, and we've become a business resource. We've become a hub for the community," St. Clair said. "As we continue to grow, I'm excited to see what happens. I'm excited to see what else we add under the list of services that Co-Space offers. I'm very open to it; very open to listening to the community and finding out what are the needs of the community."