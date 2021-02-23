entertainment

Kim Kardashian Might Be Moving to Miami: Report

In the latest issue of "Life & Style" magazine, the 40-year-old reality star and business mogul reportedly said she may be moving to Miami for "a few months."

Kim kardashian
EFE

Reality star Kim Kardashian may soon be Miami's newest resident.

News that the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and business mogul might soon call the Magic City "home" (at least part-time) first surfaced in Life & Style Magazine, according to the Miami Herald.

The magazine reported that the 40-year-old mother-of-four -- who recently filed for divorce from Kanye West -- may move down to South Florida for "a few months."

According to the report, an anonymous insider told Life & Style that Kardashian "had the time of her life filming 'Kourtney & Kim Take Miami' there years ago and has always loved South Florida."

The publication added:

“She’s checking out Miami real estate — and Miami men.”

