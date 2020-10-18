Billboard Latin Music Week Goes Virtual in 2020

Latin Music Week is back, and this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, organizers will be bringing the Billboard Latin Music conference to attendees all via virtual panels, workshops, music showcases and intimate artist Q&As, and the best part about it, it’s all free of charge!

“Latin music has become a formidable and undeniable uniting force around the world, so it’s fitting that this year’s virtual Latin Music Week will be globally accessible at no cost to the industry and fans for the first time,” said Leila Cobo, VP Latin industry lead, Billboard.

Originally planned to take place in April 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Latin Music Week is now set to take place next October 20th-23rd right here in South Florida, featuring a full three-day lineup of panels, workshops, and artist Q&A with some of today’s biggest Latin music artists, producers and executives.

“While we were disappointed to postpone our April conference, our virtual event will allow us to connect with fans and artists from all over the world no matter where they are,” Cobo said. “During these difficult times, we are thrilled to extend and invitation to all who wish to celebrate Latin music and culture.”

This year the Billboard Latin Music Conference and the Billboard Latin Music Awards is celebrating 30 years, and to kick start the conference will be non-other than, Reggaeton artist Anuel AA who will be joined by actor Jaime Foxx in the “Music, Cars and Movies” panel, followed by Reggaeton singing superstar Nicky Jam who will headline the Sony/ATV “Iconic songwriter Q&A on Tuesday October 20th.

On Wednesday October 21st, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma will take “center stage” in the “Latin Music’s Path to Hollywood” panel, followed by Ozuna and Afo Verde who will join forces in “The Superstar and The Super Executive panel.”

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will be held on Wednesday October 22 airing live on Telemundo 51 from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

On Thursday Colombian Vallenato artist Carlos Vives who will be honored during the awards show with the “Hall of Fame Award.” Vives will join Gustavo Dudamel virtually in the “From Local Inspiration to International Stage” panel to talk about their rise to superstardom.

Also on Thursday, Reggaeton artist JBalvin joins Deepak Chopra to discuss their meditation video series collaboration in the “Mind and Music” panel.

Closing the panels will be Artist Becky G and Los Tigres del Norte who will be discussing and talking about today’s political climate in the “Artist and The Vote” panel.

Each day the conference will feature a special music show case, workshops, and music executive Q&As as is customary. To join and participate and to check the complete conference schedule visit BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.