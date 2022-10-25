Kanye West has been at the center of controversy in recent weeks, with designers, labels and major companies dropping and denouncing the Chicago rapper over a string of recent antisemitic comments.

Ye, as he is known now, has been blocked on social media and drawn widespread criticism over his most recent remarks, which have been described as "dangerous," and "offensive." Jewish groups have pointed to the danger of the rapper's statements at a time of rising antisemitism.

Ye has sparked no shortage of controversy since 2016, when he was hospitalized in Los Angeles because of what his team called stress and exhaustion. It was later revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

He recently suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast,” among other comments.

Here's a look at what has happened so far as the latest Kanye West saga continues to unfold publicly.

Oct. 3

Kanye West, now known legally as Ye, held a last-minute show at Paris Fashion week. At the Yeezy Season 9 event, Kanye and political commentator Candace Owens wore "White Lives Matter" T-shirts—which prompted feedback and criticism from those who were in attendance, such as Jaden Smith and Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Karefa-Johnson took to her Instagram to write that featuring "White Lives Matter" T-shirts in the runway show was "incredibly irresponsible and dangerous." Her opinion sparked a response from West, who then posted several photos of her while making negative comments about her sense of style.

Celebs then came to Karefa-Johnson's defense, including model Gigi Hadid, who commented under West's Oct. 4 Instagram post that he is "a bully and a joke." Vogue also issued a statement standing by Karefa-Johnson from West's "bullying."

Oct. 5

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs posted a video on Instagram saying he didn’t support West's "White Lives Matter" shirt, and urged people not to buy it. On Instagram, Ye posted a screenshot of a text conversation with Diddy and suggested he was controlled by Jewish people, according to media reports.

Oct. 6

West sat down for an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, which aired on the Oct. 6 episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight." In this interview, West made comments about Lizzo's weight, said Corey Gamble and Karefa-Johnson were "practically made in a laboratory" and discussed his decision to wear a "White Lives Matter" shirt.

At the same time, Adidas said it was reviewing its relationship with West.

"After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period," the company said in a statement.

West responded to a CNBC story on the Adidas statement with an explicit Instagram post, in which he wrote "F-------- ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS."

Oct. 8

Instagram locked out posts by the rapper-entrepreneur over content violations.

Oct. 9

West's Twitter account was locked over antisemitic posts that the social network said violated their policies.

His comments drew a sharp rebuke from the Anti-Defamation League, which called West's tweet “deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period.”

“There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has,” a statement said.

Oct. 15

The hip-hop podcast "Drink Champs" released an interview with the rapper and fashion designer, who now goes by Ye, in which he questioned the cause of George Floyd's death, suggesting it was due to fentanyl use and not by Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for 9½ minutes and was convicted of murder. Chauvin also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd's civil rights.

Oct. 17

West offers to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after getting locked out of Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," said West, in a statement released by Parler.

On the same day, West continues to make antisemitic comments in an interview with Chris Cuomo.

Oct. 18

Attorneys for George Floyd's daughter and her mother sent West a cease-and-desist letter, demanding that he refrain from commenting publicly about Floyd's death as he did recently.

The letter — dated Tuesday and sent on behalf of Floyd's daughter, Gianna, and her mother, Roxie Washington, by the Witherspoon Law Group, which has offices in Florida, Illinois, Missouri and Texas — said Washington and Gianna "are very distressed and hurt by the allegations" Ye made. It is addressed to Ye and an attorney who told NBC News he is not representing Ye in this matter.

Oct. 19

In an interview with Piers Morgan, West commented on straight white males, saying “there’s nobody that gets judged more than a straight white male.”

Oct. 21

The Balenciaga fashion house announced it has cut ties with Ye, according to a news report.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” parent company Kering told Women’s Wear Daily in response to a query Friday without elaborating.

Oct. 22

Demonstrators on a Los Angeles overpass unfurled a banner praising Ye.

Oct. 24

A completed documentary about the rapper has been shelved, MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo.

“We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform," the memo read.

Ye's talent agency, CAA, has dropped him as well.

Ye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and other members of her family, condemned antisemitism.

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

Oct. 25

Adidas ended its lucrative partnership with the rapper over his offensive and antisemitic remarks.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Gap said Tuesday that it is also taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from its stores and has shut down yeezygap.com in light of West’s comments. The clothing retailer said that in September it was ending their relationship but at the time, it said that it planned to continue to sell Yeezy Gap products that were in the pipeline.