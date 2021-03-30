Ariana Grande Joins ‘The Voice' for Season 21

This is "The Voice" — with Ariana Grande.

The "Thank U, Next" singer announced on Tuesday, March 30, that she'll be joining coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on season 21 of the hit NBC competition series, replacing Nick Jonas.

"surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!" Grande wrote alongside a photo of herself in the iconic red chair. "@nickjonas we will miss you."

The 27-year-old star also gushed about her new role in a press release on Tuesday.

"I'm so honored and excited to join 'The Voice' family!" she said. "I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can't wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level."

"The Voice" also shared the exciting news on their social media pages, writing, "Our new Coach's name is Ari and we're so good with that."

And the NBCUniversal family is also very excited to have Grande on the show. "As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana's inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary," Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said Tuesday. "We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of 'The Voice' and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists."

It's a very busy time for Grande, who recently picked up another Grammy. In mid-March, Grande and Lady Gaga won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2021 Grammys for their "Rain on Me" collab.

And just a few months ago, in December, Grande announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez. Alongside photos of the couple—and her gorgeous ring—Grande wrote, "forever n then some."

