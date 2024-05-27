Originally appeared on E! Online

Trista Sutter is back with her family after a mysterious absence.

The first star of The Bachelorette has reunited with Ryan Sutter and kids Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 15, and broken her silence about her recent journey, two weeks after her husband sparked concern among fans with a series of cryptic posts about missing his wife.

"Geez people. Can't a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!" Trista wrote on Instagram May 25, alongside a photo of herself, Ryan and their children standing on a beach. "In all seriousness, for those concerned, I'm safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. For those who'd rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The 51-year-old went on to explain, "An opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands."

Bachelor Nation's Newest Babies

On May 11, Ryan — who married Trista in a televised wedding in 2003 — signaled on Instagram that his wife was away and that he missed her. Days later, he wrote about being unable to speak with her, later adding, "Trista is fine. We are fine. We're great. Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family's support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us."

In her latest Instagram post, Trista referenced Ryan's cryptic comments. "My stoic husband who usually chooses privacy over posting, decided to share his love for me in messages that would find me in my travels," she wrote. "To me, they gave me exactly what my Words of Affirmation love language needed to get me through some serious self doubt and fear…and that's all that matters. He doesn't owe anyone any explanation or require permission to post what he wants to post and share what he wants to share."

The Bachelor Nation star continued, "If you want to know the rest of the story, I will share in due time. For now, it's back to our regularly scheduled programming — from a beach in Mexico! After all, nervous breakdowns and separations require much needed rest and relaxation!"

And Ryan shared his joy at being reunited with his wife, as well as another pic of the family on their beach vacation.

"They say absence makes the heart grow fonder…. We found out it's true," the 49-year-old wrote on Instagram May 26. "It also makes the heart more grateful, more sympathetic, more appreciative for what someone does for you, with you, alongside of you. It brings questions and wonder and worry and then answers and peace and celebration. It brought time for reflection, for projects, prayer and independence but mostly it brought joy at its conclusion. Real joy. And that's really what it's all about…"

Ryan added, "Welcome back @tristasutter We missed you…. #love #love #reunitedanditfeelssogood"