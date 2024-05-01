Barbra Streisand clarifies why she asked Melissa McCarthy about Ozempic

Originally appeared on E! Online

Barbra Streisand was just trying to be a funny nice girl.

The "A Star Is Born" actress set the record straight on why she questioned whether Melissa McCarthy has been using weight-loss drug Ozempic after her brazen comment caused quite a stir.

"I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday!" Streisand explained in an April 30 post on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album."

Clarifying that she thought McCarthy "looked fantastic," the 82-year-old added, "I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!"

Streisand's explanation arrives less than 24 hours after McCarthy, 53, shared a snap of her walking down the street in a pastel green dress to attend the Center Theater Group gala alongside director Adam Shankman.

"Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella," the "Gilmore Girls" alum wrote in the April 29 Instagram post. "Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage."

In a since-deleted comment on the post, Streisand replied, "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?"

After fans caught wind of the Oscar winner's comment, many were quick to defend McCarthy, with one user writing, ""Babs. No, honey. Just no," while another replied, "Rude, Barbra."

But there was at least one person who didn't seem bothered by Streisand's ask: McCarthy herself.

"I think she's a treasure," the "Bridesmaid" star told paparazzi April 30, "and I love her."