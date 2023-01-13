Bryan Cranston is ready to reprise one of his most famous TV roles: Hal Wilkerson!

In fact, the Emmy-winning actor even confirmed there have been discussions about reuniting with the cast of his iconic sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle."

"There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a reunion movie of 'Malcolm in the Middle,'" Cranston exclusively told E! News. "We had such a great family on that and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, 'Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.' I can't believe it's already that, but that would be fun to do."

The series ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006 and starred Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek as the parents of a dysfunctional family of four boys, with Frankie Muniz playing the titular Malcolm.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In October 2022, Muniz first teased that Cranston was "really into" a possible reunion.

He added that the "Breaking Bad" star was "getting everything rolling" when it comes to the script, adding, "So there might be something."

As for Muniz himself, he confirmed he "would be down, 100 percent."

"When I was filming the show, I obviously was a kid," he said. "We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn't really watch the show when it was on, but I've now since watched the show with my wife. We [watched] all 151 episodes, and I realized, 'Wow, that's what we were making.' I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan. I would love to know what the family's up to."

Meanwhile, Cranston also spoke to E! about changing up his appearance for season two of his TV legal drama "Your Honor," including growing a long, scruffy beard.

"The only person that wasn't happy with that was my wife," he joked. "I looked like a feral lion that was being put out to pasture. Like too old for the pride, so they pushed the old one out."

Hear more about what to expect from season two of "Your Honor," which premieres on streaming and on demand Friday, Jan. 13 and on Showtime Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m., in the interview above.