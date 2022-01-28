Chris Brown Accused in New Lawsuit of Drugging and Raping Woman on Yacht

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault, rape and drug use.

Chris Brown has been accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the 32-year-old singer is being sued by a woman, identified only as Jane Doe, who alleges that she was drugged and raped by Brown on a yacht that was docked near Diddy's Florida home on Dec. 30, 2020.

Amid the allegations, Brown took to his Instagram story to send a message to his followers. "I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [CAP]," he wrote, referencing the term for lie. "Whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls--t." He followed up the note with a photo of himself smirking with his arms crossed.

E! News reached out to Brown's manager, as well as a lawyer that previously represented him, for comment but did not hear back.

According to the court filing, the woman, who is described as a "professional choreographer, dancer, model and musical artist" in the suit, was invited to the yacht by Brown during a FaceTime call she was having with a friend who was also aboard the ship. She claims that Brown grabbed the phone and "told her that he had heard about her music and urged her to head over to Diddy's home on Star Island as soon as possible."

Upon arrival, the woman alleges that Brown took her to the boat's kitchen and gave her a "red cup with a mixed drink."

The woman claims Brown then "offered her tips about starting a career in the music industry" before filling her cup for a second time, after which she "began to feel a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness." She says in the suit that she felt "disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep."

At that time, the woman alleges in the complaint, Brown took her to a bedroom and raped her. She claims that the R&B star ignored her pleas to stop and barred her attempts to leave the room.

After the alleged sexual assault, the woman says that Brown grabbed her phone and texted himself so she would have his number. She says she left the yacht soon afterward, but that Brown allegedly texted her the following day and "demanded" that she take Plan B to "terminate any possible pregnancy."

The woman says she bought the morning-after pill at a pharmacy and took it.

The lawsuit claims the woman suffered "substantial, continuing, and permanent" injuries as a result of the alleged sexual assault. She is seeking $20 million for "severe emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, emotional anguish, fear, anxiety, humiliation, depression, and other physical and emotional injuries, and damages (both economic and noneconomic)" stemming from Brown's alleged conduct.

Attorneys representing the woman, George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell, told E! News in a statement, "This is truly a horrific story. Our client will get justice regardless of what it takes. The justice that all victims of sexual assault deserve."

An owner for the yacht was not listed in the suit. A representative for Diddy had no comment.