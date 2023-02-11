‘Days of Our Lives' Actor Cody Longo Dies at 34

"Days of Our Lives" actor Cody Longo has died at age 34, according to The Hollywood Reporter and TMZ.

Longo's rep, Alex Gittelson, reportedly told THR that Longo died in his sleep in Austin, Texas, before his body was found on Wednesday.

TODAY.com has reached out for confirmation.

“Cody was our whole world,” his wife, Stephanie Clark, told his rep in a statement, according to THR. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Gittelson also added a few words about Longo's death. “My heart breaks for his beautiful family," he shared in a statement to THR. "He had taken some time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year.”

“Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed," he added.

Longo was born in Littleton, Colorado, on March 4, 1988. In 2008, he broke out into the entertainment industry when he appeared in the film "Ball Don't Lie."

After that, in 2009, Longo appeared on the television show "Medium" and in the film the "Bring It On: Fight to the Finish."

That same year, he booked a recurring role as Nicky Russo in the gymnastics TV show "Make It Or Break It," before he got his most coveted role as Nicholas Alamain in "Days of Our Lives."

Since then, Longo has acted in other popular television shows, such as "Nashville," "Secrets and Lies," and "CSI: NY." He also worked on his music career. His most popular song to date is 2013's "She Said."

According to Variety, Longo was arrested for domestic assault in 2020 and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge the following year after being charged with the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: