Dolly Parton surprises fans with new music to celebrate her 78th birthday

Dolly Parton rang in her 78th birthday on Friday by sharing a musical gift with her fans: new songs with the release of her deluxe album.

The country legend announced the special release on Instagram, writing: “Hey fans and friends, It’s my Birthday so I’m going to give you a present!”

“I’m releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album,” she wrote.

“I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL,” she continued. “Thanks for everything.”

