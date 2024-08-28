Hollywood

From Central Perk furniture to costumes: Iconic ‘Friends' memorabilia up for auction

The auction is live now and will run through Sept. 23.

By Karla Rendon

NBC | Getty Images

“Friends” lovers, rejoice!

Props and costumes from the iconic sitcom are now available for auction in honor of the show’s 30th anniversary.

From threads worn by the beloved characters to studio-made reproductions of memorable figures in the show, the auction boasts more than 100 items fans can bid on online.

“Friends” fanatics can get their hands on scripts from the show, studio-made replicas of the iconic “It’s NOT a Boy!” banner and, of course, reproductions of the Central Perk sign. Those who are still thinking of chic clothes worn by the characters can bid on one of Joey’s many striped shirts, a knit top worn by Monica and one of the various fashion-forward coats worn by Phoebe.

Bidders must make an account on Julien’s Auctions’ website in order to place their bids.

