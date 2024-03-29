Gypsy Rose Blanchard and husband split 3 months after her prison release

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and husband Ryan Anderson are going their separate ways.

Three months after her prison release, the 32-year-old appears to have announced the couple's split.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," Blanchard wrote in a statement obtained by People that had been written on her private Facebook account. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

And she's leaning on her inner circle during this time.

"I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this," she reportedly added. "I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Blanchard and Anderson first connected while she was serving time in prison for acting with ex Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard—who, as Blanchard testified, allegedly abused her and made her receive medical treatments she did not need.

After watching the documentary "Mommy Dead and Dearest" about the case, Anderson sent Blanchard—who was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in 2016 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder—a letter in 2020 and they married two years later, per People.

And Blanchard—who was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after serving 85 percent of her sentence in accordance with state law—had spoken about their relationship.

"He's just so genuine," she told E! News in January. "He's down to earth. He's a big teddy bear. He's so lovable. The one thing that most attracted me to him is the fact that he could make me laugh in any situation."

After Blanchard was released from prison, she and Anderson gave glimpses into their life together, such as by attending red carpet events, posting selfies and her defending him from any "haters" in a post that could have made a few followers blush. But recently, Blanchard shared that she was deleting most of her public social media accounts.

"With the public scrutiny as bad as it is," she said in a TikTok video earlier this month. "I just don't want to live my life under a microscope."

