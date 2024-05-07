Hilary Duff welcomes baby No. 4: ‘Pure moments of magic'

Hilary Duff's fourth child has finally joined the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew!

Townes Meadow Bair joined the family via water birth on May 3, according to Duff's Instagram post.

Along with photos of the birth, Duff wrote, "I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months, and the past five days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you have been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along, beauty."

She also noted, "Now we know why she made us wait so long … she was perfecting those cheeks!"

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Duff announced her pregnancy in an adorably hilarious Christmas card in December. “So much for silent nights," it read. The back of the card were sweet photos of the kids along with a note: “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

Along with her husband, Matthew Koma (who was born as Matthew Bair), Duff is raising two girls: Banks, 5, and Mae, 3. She has an older son, Luca, 12, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

Though Duff has that pregnancy glow, she has seemed anxious for it to be over.

She titled a carousel of pregnancy images on Instagram as "The wait ..." And on April 17, she posted photos of a "slow week," saying that she's "gently trying to give baby the eviction notice."

Even though Duff had to play "hot nurse" during Koma's recent vasectomy, he appears to have been a wonderful support during this pregnancy.

In a recent Instagram post caption, Duff wrote: "4 kids is a truly wild choice. And while you rage the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear, 'Mom Mom Mama Mommy Mooooom,' just know this only works because of you ♥️."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: