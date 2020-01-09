blackface

’Ink Master’ Judge Oliver Peck Leaving Show After Blackface Photos Emerge

Oliver Peck's departure comes nearly a week after TMZ published multiple photos of the tattoo artist, 47, in blackface

Oliver Peck announced on Instagram that he will no longer be a judge on "Ink Master" after photos emerged of him in blackface, NBC News reports.

In a post on Tuesday, Peck said he and the producers of the show "have decided it's best to part ways."

"I want to thank the cast, crew, the contestants and all the awesome fans of the show," he wrote. "It's been a blast and I wish all my friends and colleagues the very best in what ever the future may hold!"

His departure comes nearly a week after TMZ published multiple photos of the tattoo artist, 47, in blackface. In some of the images, which the outlet reports were found on his old Myspace page, Peck is seen covering his body and face in brown paint.

