Jessica Biel shuts down the 2024 Met Gala with jaw-dropping petal gown

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jessica Biel's Met Gala look is 7th floral heaven.

The "7th Heaven" alum made a fabulous fashion statement at the 2024 Met Gala, wearing a swoon-worthy look that could totally be displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

While attending the annual New York City event on May 6, Biel wowed in a stunning bright pink gown adorned with thousands of petals, which paid homage to the Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the dress code is "The Garden of Time."

John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images Jessica Biel attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

And it's clear she went all out from head to toe, accessorizing with a bold statement gold ring and a diamond and gold cuff necklace.

As for the 42-year-old's glam? Celebrity makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua gave the actress a lit-from-within glow, prepping her skin with a Nira laser and using Chanel makeup products. Biel's hairstyle looked just as chic, with hairstylist Adir Abergel giving her soft waves with Virtue. (See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)

It's been more than a decade since the Cruel Summer star stepped out for fashion's biggest night. In fact, she last attended the Met Gala was in 2013 to celebrate the Costume Institute's "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition.

At the time, she rocked a black strapless dress from Giambattista Valli that featured a waist-cinching corset bodice and a ruffly tiered asymmetrical bottom. For added drama, she accessorized with spiderweb-like leggings and a silver nose ring.

The year prior, she stole the spotlight with her blinding accessory. After all, she and Justin Timberlake—whom she shares kids Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, with—had walked their first post-engagement red carpet together.

And she certainly put her massive diamond ring on full display at the 2012 Met Gala. She paired her sparkler with an equally dazzling look, wearing a jewel-adorned Prada dress.

