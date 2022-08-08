John Travolta Posts Tribute to ‘Grease' Co-Star Olivia Newton-John: ‘Your Danny'

In the wake of Olivia Newton-John’s death, her “Grease” co-star John Travolta recalled her impact on his life. Travolta, 68, shared a post on Instagram with a heartfelt caption responding to the news that the 73-year-old Australian actor had died.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible,” he wrote. “I love you so much. We will see you down the road, and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!"

Travolta played the part of Danny Zuko in the 1978 musical film “Grease” alongside Newton-John, who played Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson. Together, they sang famous duets like "You're the One That I Want" and "Summer Nights."

Travolta signed off his Instagram caption with a reference to his famous "Grease" character: "Your Danny, your John!”

Newton-John was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in the film. In the original Broadway musical, the part of Sandy was American. However, the character was rewritten to be Australian upon Newton-John's casting in the role.

The actors remained close from "Grease" on. In 2012, 35 years after the characters met one "summer night," Travolta and Newton-John reunited in 2012 for a Christmas album. "John and I have remained very close friends ever since we did 'Grease,'" Newton-John said in an interview with MLive in 2012.

Years later, in 2019, the two revived their roles as Danny and Sandy for a Meet n’ “Grease” singalong in West Palm Beach, Florida. At the time, Newton-John appeared dressed up in a costume that paid homage to Sandy before her transformation into part of the "greaser" gang.

“First time in costume since we made the movie! So excited!!” Newton-John shared in an Instagram caption of herself at the event at the time.

A month later, in November 2019, Newton-John, sold over 500 items, including the skintight black pants she wore in “Grease.” The auction was hosted by Julien’s Auction House in Beverly Hills, and part of the proceeds went to the actor’s Australian-based cancer treatment center.

Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death in a statement shared on her official Facebook page early Monday.

Based on the outpouring of love for the actor, Travolta is one of many "hopelessly devoted" to Newton-John.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: