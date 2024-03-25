Katie Couric is ‘thrilled' to be a grandmother! Find out the special meaning behind the baby's name

Katie Couric is officially a grandmother.

The former TODAY co-anchor shared that her daughter Ellie Monahan and son-in-law Mark Dobrosky welcomed their first child, John Albert Dobrosky, on his due date, March 23, at 8:23 a.m. The news makes Couric a first-time grandma.

John was "just shy of seven pounds," Couric wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on March 24.

Couric, 67, also shared the meaning behind her grandson's nickname and middle name.

"He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather. Albert is after Mark’s paternal grandfather," she said. "Mom and Dad (Ellie and Mark) are over the moon 🌕 (it was a full moon)"

Couric shared photos of the happy parents, plus pics of herself and her youngest daughter Carrie Monahan holding the newborn.

"I am thrilled to have my first grandchild. Carrie can’t wait to be a cool Aunt and Molner is enjoying handing out cigars," Couric wrote, referring to her husband, John Molner, who appears in the last pic.

Couric previously posted photos on Instagram March 4 from her daughter's baby shower, where guests were all smiles ahead of her due date.

"Three weeks until B day! Ellie’s baby shower was a celebration of love and friendship through the years," Couric wrote in the caption.

Couric shared several photos of the event, where tables were covered with flowers and she wore a cream colored matching set alongside her daughter's green dress.

"Thank you to everyone who came and made it so special for Ellie and the baby to be! Bringing a baby into the world—the ultimate act of love and hope," she said. "I am so excited!!!"

She revealed the sex of the baby was unknown, and that it would be a “delivery room surprise” for everyone.

The mother of two shared the moment she learned she was becoming a first-time grandmother in an adorable video she posted on Instagram in December.

Couric sat outside as Carrie Monahan handed her a bracelet. Couric struggled to read what it said.

"Brand, brandy, brandy, B, granny," she said through laughter, before finally figuring out, "Granny to be."

Her face then goes serious.

"I’m pregnant," Ellie Monahan said, off camera.

"You are?" Couric replied as her jaw dropped. "Wow!"

Ellie Monahan asked: "Are you freaked out?"

"No," Couric responded through laughter.

Couric wrote in the caption she had been "dying to tell" her followers of the news.

"This is what happens when you go to a @taylorswift concert last summer and forget your friendship bracelet and your daughters say, 'Don’t worry, we made one for you!'" she said.

Ellie Monahan married Mark Dobrosky in 2021 after getting engaged in 2019. Couric couldn't contain her excitement then, either.

"Baby you’re a firework," she captioned a photo of the couple looking at fireworks. "Happy wedding Ellie and Mark."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: