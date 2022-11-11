Kevin Conroy, the Definitive Voice of Batman in Animation and Gaming, Dies at 66

Kevin Conroy, the iconic voice of Batman, died Thursday shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, according to his representatives.

He was 66.

Conroy’s deep and raspy voice shot him to stardom as the title character in "Batman: The Animated Series," which ran from 1992 to 1996, according to a statement provided by his spokesperson.

He became the quintessential voice of the superhero in almost 60 different productions and video games, including 15 films, highlighted by "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm."

"Warner Bros. Animation is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy," the studio said in a statement. "His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy."

Although he voiced a rugged hero on the small and big screens, outside of work he was known as a gentle and kind soul. Conroy was a fixture on the convention circuit, where he showed as much respect, enthusiasm and gratitude for his army of fans as they showed him.

