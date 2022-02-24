Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kanye West for Causing ‘Emotional Distress' Amid Ongoing Divorce

Kim Kardashian has been keeping up with Kanye "Ye" West's Instagram posts -- and let's just say she's not a fan.

Following the Grammy winner's most recent social media messages about the SKIMS mogul and their family, Kardashian has filed new court documents in her and Ye's ongoing divorce case, making it clear once again that she's ready to end their marriage.

In the docs, obtained by E! News on Feb. 24, Kardashian -- who initially filed for divorce from Ye in Feb. 2021-- states, "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum also claims that she asked Ye to keep their divorce proceedings out of the public eye "but he has not done so."

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage," Kardashian says in the docs. "Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Surprisingly Normal Romance

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

As for why she wants to be declared single, Kardashian, who has been dating Pete Davidson since last fall, notes that she's ready to start a new chapter. Additionally, she states in the docs, the move will allow their family -- including kids North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2 -- to "begin the healing process and move forward."

Ye's rep could not be reached for comment.

Kardashian's latest legal filing comes just days after Ye officially responded to her bifurcation. In court documents obtained by E! News on Feb. 18, a lawyer for Ye argued, "Kim's motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment. Alternatively, a hearing regarding these additional conditions should be set."

The KKW Beauty mogul initially filed documents to change her marital status in December amid her and Ye's stalled divorce proceedings. "Kim is still trying to get the 'married' status dissolved to 'single' before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign," a source close to the situation told E! News at the time. "Moving this divorce along isn't something he's acting quickly on, despite Kim's efforts."

A virtual hearing is set for March 2.