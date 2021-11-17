Kim Kardashian Draws Attention to Julius Jones Case as Oklahoma Execution Nears

Kim Kardashian West posted a series of tweets outlining what she referred to as the "cold machinery" of the U.S. death penalty in her latest attempt to stop the execution of Oklahoma inmate Julius Jones.

Jones is on death row for the July 1999 murder of Paul Howell, an insurance executive who was shot in the driveway of his parents' home in Edmond as he, his sister and his two young daughters were returning from getting ice cream.

Jones has maintained his innocence, saying he was set up by the actual shooter, who was an acquaintance. The state's Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 this month to recommend that Jones' death sentence be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole. The board had previously recommended the same sentence after a hearing in September.

The final decision will be made by Gov. Kevin Stitt, whose office did not reply to a request for comment Tuesday.

