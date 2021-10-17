Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged

The rock star has put a ring on it.

E! News can confirm Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged. He popped the question on Sunday, Oct. 17 at Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, Calif.

An eyewitness tells E! News that the proposal took place just as the sun was setting at 6:30 p.m., and that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were both present.

"Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloe and Tristan there," the insider shared. "Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."

The news comes shortly after multiple sources confirmed to E! News that the Blink-182 rocker and former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star were planning a future together that may include a wedding.

"They are head over heels and never experienced love like this," an insider explained. "Kourtney is the happiest. Travis adores her and treats her so well. It's very different than her other relationships and all positive."

Another source confirmed that the pair has talked about marriage as they continue to blend their families together.

"It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved," the source shared. "They are in it for the long haul. Everyone in the family adores Travis and their families mesh seamlessly."

Back in December 2020, Kardashian and Barker, known by fans as Kravis, sparked romance rumors. They would later make their relationship Instagram official in February with a picture of their intertwined hands.

From the very beginning, those close to the couple explained that something special was going on between the pair, who were neighbors and close friends before getting romantic.

"He's always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship," an insider explained to E! News in March. "Their relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen. He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney."

In just the past couple of months, the pair has documented romantic vacations to Palm Springs, Utah, Las Vegas and the Happiest Place on Earth.

And if there was any doubt that love was in the air, Barket called Kardashian the "love of my life" after a family trip to the Disneyland Resort.

"They truly have a bond like no other," a source close to Kourtney told E! News in April. "No one has seen her feel this way about a man in a very long time...They have the best connection and communication, something that's very important to her."

As for what Scott Disick thinks of the relationship, the Talentless founder has been supportive of his ex's public romance with Barker. In fact, the pair continues to successfully co-parent their three kids including Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

"I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what," Disick expressed during the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion. "So, I do give her a blessing to be happy."

As for what's next for the engaged couple, perhaps it's time to plan a wedding. Get ready to keep up, dolls.